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Four organizations join OpenID Foundation’s conformance program

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Four organizations join OpenID Foundation’s conformance program
 

The OpenID Foundation has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FIDO Alliance, Fime, Raidiam, and TrustID Solutions to support the development and validation of a conformance test program.

In an announcement, the Foundation stated that the move is part of its efforts to put in place conformance test infrastructure to support the implementation of digital ID systems that meet a common global standard.

Per the agreement, the four entities will act as testing service providers in the process of developing and validating the independent conformance test program, which is expected to be launched in the second quarter of this year.

“Governments and organizations across 38 jurisdictions, including the EU, UK, US, and the Balkans, have committed to the same core OpenID Foundation specifications for their digital identity and open data programs,” said Gail Hodges, Executive Director of the OpenID Foundation.

She added that “as these programs move from pilots to full deployment, a globally recognized conformance pathway becomes essential for ecosystems that must meet local regulatory and sovereignty requirements.”

More testing service providers are being onboarded for the conformance program, the Foundation said, adding that the program will capitalize on an existing self-certification service. The launch of self-certification programs for three specifications was scheduled for last month.

Trinsic becomes OpenID Foundation member

The announcement on the conformance program comes days after Trinsic revealed that it has joined the OpenID Foundation.

According to the digital ID infrastructure company, its membership in the Foundation will help better tailor its technology toward the universal technical standards that make digital identity work across different platforms.

Additionally, Trinsic has access to OpenID Foundation’s official testing and certification programs, and its engineers will also have the chance to collaborate directly with other experts, share real-world insights, and ensure that future standards support practical and real world business needs.

The firm also mentions that its belonging to the Foundation is part of its mission to help build an ecosystem where the future of digital identity is truly interoperable.

Bloomberg became a member of the OpenID Foundation last year, with a pledge to channel funding into the AuthZEN Project.

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