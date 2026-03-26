Growing online gambling markets spurs new identity solutions

Europe’s iGaming market is expanding, driven by rising digital adoption and regulatory modernization. Online gambling revenue across the EU and UK generated €47.9 billion (US$55.1 billion) in 2024, up from €42.9 billion in 2023. The wider European gambling market is projected to grow to €149.2 billion ($171.8 billion) by 2029 as online channels grab market share from land‑based venues.

Brazil, meanwhile, has become one of the fastest‑growing iGaming markets globally. Sports betting revenue grew 71 percent between 2020 and 2023, and the country’s total iGaming market is projected to reach R$120 billion (around US$24 billion) in 2025, fuelled by regulatory reforms and a population of more than 215 million increasingly engaging with online betting and casino products.

Against this backdrop, vendors are rolling out new identity and verification technologies aimed at helping operators keep pace with regulatory change and player expectations. Two new developments highlight how the sector is evolving.

EUDI Wallet to reshape iGaming Verification by 2027

The EU’s new digital identity framework is set to overhaul how iGaming operators verify players. A new report from Gataca analyzes the changing environment for the iGaming industry.

Under eIDAS 2.0, every member state must launch a European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet by the end of 2026. By late 2027, many gambling platforms will be required to accept it as an approved login and verification method.

Article 5f of the regulation requires private‑sector services that rely on strong online identification to support the EUDI wallet. That includes most licensed operators.

The shift could streamline onboarding. Players will be able to scan a QR code and share verified attributes from their wallet, enabling instant account activation. Operators may see higher conversion rates and fewer abandoned sign‑ups.

Fraud prevention could also improve as credentials issued by trusted authorities make it harder to use fake or synthetic identities. Combined with biometrics, the wallet could reduce risks such as multi‑accounting, bonus abuse, underage gambling and account takeovers.

Reusable digital IDs reduce manual KYC checks and support cross‑border regulatory requirements, simplifying compliance. The wallet aligns with EU AML rules and GDPR principles, including data minimization and explicit consent.

Several countries including France, Italy and Austria have already launched early versions. With deadlines approaching, operators are being urged to prepare now and assess how wallet‑based verification fits into their onboarding and compliance workflows.

Early adopters may gain an edge through faster sign‑ups, lower fraud exposure and smoother regulatory processes. The full report “The EUDI Wallet for the iGaming Sector” can be read here.

GeoComply launches unified identity platform for Brazil

GeoComply has launched a unified identity platform built specifically for Brazil’s fast‑growing iGaming market.

The platform combines KYC verification, anti‑fraud intelligence and geolocation compliance into a single package.

“Brazil is one of the most complex and fast‑moving regulated markets in the world, and operators there are dealing with challenges that off-the-shelf solutions simply aren’t built for,” says GeoComply CEO Kip Levin.

The platform is designed to help operators make trust‑versus‑risk decisions from the first interaction. Legitimate players can be verified quickly, while fraud signals are flagged early. Operators gain access to leading Brazilian data sources, while players see a streamlined, doc-less onboarding flow using CPF validation. Operators benefit from higher pass rates and fewer manual reviews.

GeoComply says the same identity framework has delivered pass rates above 95 percent in U.S. states and above 90 percent in the U.K. Kaizen Gaming, parent company of Betano, said the approach has already improved performance in Brazil and Argentina.

GeoComply applies real‑time device, location and behavioral intelligence throughout the player lifecycle. The system detects deepfakes, mule‑account activity and account takeovers without disrupting legitimate users.

Machine‑learning models trained specifically for Brazil analyze device manipulation, high‑risk locations and cross‑account linkages, supporting AML requirements through continuous monitoring.

The company is pitching the platform as a single‑partner alternative to juggling separate KYC vendors, fraud tools and geolocation providers. GeoComply manages vendor relationships, waterfall optimization and regulatory alignment, backed by a dedicated fraud and risk team.

The company says its geolocation technology delivers up to 99.7 percent pass rates and 99.999 percent uptime.GeoComply is supporting licensed operators across Brazil’s regulated iGaming market and plans to continue expanding its regional investment.

Article Topics

biometrics | Brazil | digital identity | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Europe | gambling | Gataca | GeoComply | identity verification