FB pixel

Cybernetica, Tony Blair Institute pilot digital credential wallet in Kenya

Initiative aims to combat fake academic certificates by allowing govt agencies to verify credentials using digital identity wallets
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Cybernetica, Tony Blair Institute pilot digital credential wallet in Kenya
 

A proof-of-concept to implement a verifiable credentials (VC) system to fight a growing wave of academic and public service recruitment fraud in Kenya has been completed.

Estonian IT firm Cybernetica facilitated the pilot in collaboration with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), according to a recent announcement. The implementation of the initiative had been in the works for some time with the government holding stakeholder consultations on how to go about it.

The initiative is a wallet-based digital credential system aimed at managing education degrees in Kenya, and the country’s Public Service Commission is involved in the project. It follows the W3C Digital Wallet and Verifiable Credential Model, and it is meant to be interoperable with other systems.
There’s been a major problem with public service recruitments in Kenya. A recent audit revealed that more than 2,000 academic and professional certificates for a public service recruitment drive were fake.

For such recruitments which are largely merit-based, credential fraud not only taints trust, it also offers an underserved recruitment advantage.
To solve the problem, the Kenyan government is looking to put in place a digital wallet to store, verify and share academic VCs which can be authenticated instantly. It will also allow academic or professional training institutions to issue their certificates as “cryptographically backed verifiable credentials.”

The system, which shall be decentralized, ensures “there is no single database of credentials vulnerable to theft or hacking, significantly reducing security risks.”

Commenting on the project, the head of Digital Identity Technologies at Cybernetica, Sven Heiberg, said: “The Kenyan Wallet project has been a valuable journey for Cybernetica. We’re proud to have delivered a secure, modern solution for education degree certificates with TBI. This experience has strengthened our confidence in wallet technologies and their potential. We look forward to expanding use cases and scaling across borders.”

Cybernetica said all aspects of the pilot were successful, and comments from those who used it were “overwhelmingly positive” with some expressing the wish to have the system extended for the authentication of other professional certificates, digital IDs and driver’s licenses.

The academic VC wallet is part of Kenya’s digital transformation, and it is said to align with the country’s Trust Framework and Trust Registry. The country has funding support from Cybernetica’s home country Estonia for digital government projects.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CLEAR brings biometric identity checks to Mount Sinai hospitals amid privacy scrutiny

Clear Secure Inc., the biometrics company that made its name speeding travelers through airport lines, is pushing deeper into health…

 

Biometrics back digital government gains around the world

Digital government was in the spotlight this week on Biometric Update with the release of the OECD rankings and a…

 

MOSIP delves into biometric data quality considerations

Biometric data quality was in focus at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, from policies for ensuring good enrollment practices…

 

NIST nominee pressed on AI standards, facial recognition oversight

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Thursday considered the nomination of Arvind Raman to serve as Under…

 

Trulioo’s Hal Lonas on how he applies aeronautics principles to fighting fraud

Rocket science is routinely held up as the ultimate example of a highly complex discipline. But Trulioo’s Hal Lonas found…

 

Vouched donates MCP-I framework to Decentralized Identity Foundation

An announcement from Seattle-based Vouched says it has formally donated its Model Context Protocol – Identity (MCP-I) framework to the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS