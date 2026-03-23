Laxton joins MOSIP’s SI ecosystem as full-service partner

Laxton has earned certification from the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) as a system integrator (SI) partner in recognition of the company’s capabilities to implement large-scale digital identity programs for governments around the world.

Being a MOSIP SI partner means that Laxton met certain strict standards for technical expertise, coupled with its many years of experience in supporting identity initiatives, according to an announcement.

MOSIP SI ecosystem is made up of dozens of technology companies that have been certified for their ability to support countries in the rollout of customizable national digital ID systems. MOSIP describes these partners as bridges between its open-source code and the operational rollout of ID systems.

Laxton says with the certification, it becomes a full-service SI partner, which implies that it brings an assemblage of services and expertise in one offer, which normally would be provided by several vendors.

These, according to the company, include the architecture needed to deploy an end-to-end digital ID system, its in-house Research and Development (R&D) knowhow, hardware and software manufacturing which includes the design and production of MOSIP-compliant biometric kits and devices, and field delivery support from deployment to maintenance.

Laxton, a long-time MOSIP partner

MOSIP’s Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Sanjith Sundaram, hailed Laxton’s certification.

“We are delighted to have Laxton, a long-time partner, successfully enrol in the program. We wish them success and believe their expertise in the field can support countries as they advance their digital identity systems,” Sundaram said in remarks to Biometric Update.

“The MOSIP Partner Programme for System Integrators is designed to build long-term capacity within the ecosystem and support countries in developing inclusive, secure, and scalable digital identity systems. It is also encouraging to see growing recognition of the programme, with several recent country RFPs explicitly seeking this from system integrators, providing greater assurance of their capabilities with MOSIP,” he added.

With this certification, Laxton joins vendors in the likes of Emptech, Thales, Zetes and NCINGA who are certified as MOSIP SI partners in different service areas.

Laxton has extensive expertise in citizen identification programs in Africa and elsewhere in the world.

Support for Cameroon biometric voter registration

One of its recent deployments was in Cameroon where, together with Veridos, the company deployed what it called “a new generation of rugged, compact biometric kits specifically engineered for mobility, reliability, and extreme field conditions.”

The deployment came as the government of Cameroon decided to renew its biometric voter verification gear ahead of the 2025 election cycle which included presidential and regional council elections which took place in October and December 2025, respectively, Laxton recalls in a case study.

The government wanted biometric kits that would speed up voter registration and enhance the quality of data collected even in challenging terrains and circumstances. For Laxton, their deployment was able to do just that, noting that a total of over eight million citizens registered, with 16 percent more voters registered in rural areas than was the case in the 2018 election cycle, and with 32 percent more youth enrolled than in the previous cycle.

Laxton has also been praised in the past by MOSIP authorities for its role in the implementation of Ethiopia’s MOSIP-based digital ID project. It said in a 2024 case study that it is poised to accompany the country reach 90 million digital ID registrations by 2030.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | Cameroon | digital identity | identity management | Laxton | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)