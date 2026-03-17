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NSW officially launches digital birth certificate program for people aged 16-21

Digital access to document makes for easier work certifications, disaster relief 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
NSW officially launches digital birth certificate program for people aged 16-21
 

New South Wales is the first Australian state to offer a digital birth certificate for people between the ages of 16 and 21.

A release says the new photo digital identity document will be made available statewide for people in that age cohort who were born in NSW and have a valid NSW photo card or driver license.

“The Digital Birth Certificate offers a secure and convenient way to access one of the most important identity documents, giving people greater control over personal information,” says Minister for Customer Services and Digital Government Jihad Dib. “It’s the same as having a birth certificate in your pocket – but much more secure.”

Designed to meet international security standards, the opt-in digital birth certificate can securely house user biometrics and information that can be used for identity verification and to apply for a range of licences and certifications, including Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA), Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) and other workforce licences.

Dib says that for young people living away from home for work and study, “this digital document provides instant convenience when they need their birth certificate to apply for certifications and licences – making it easier to apply for jobs.”

Over time, the government plans to add a wider scope of integrated transactions. Conversations are in progress businesses, schools, clubs and sporting organisations, and community leaders, to look at novel opportunities for integration.

“During natural disasters when people need documents like these the most, we often help people whose birth certificates and other documents have been destroyed,” notes Service NSW Managing Director Greg Wells. “A digital version provides a solution for those who need to verify their identity quickly to access services.”

NSW has been offering digital birth certificates since 2024. A pilot for newborns ran in 2024, and plans for the 16-21 age group were announced in late 2025.

Victoria has also run trials for a digital birth certificate program, with a pilot to test its use for enrolling children into kindergarten in three council areas.

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