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NSW publishes code of practice for pubs, clubs using FRT to curb gambling

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
NSW publishes code of practice for pubs, clubs using FRT to curb gambling
 

In New South Wales, the government is introducing a facial recognition code of practice to help businesses reduce harms related to problem gambling.

A release says the “landmark guide for the use of facial recognition in pubs and clubs” will set out “minimum expectations for industry should venues voluntarily operate facial recognition technology.”

The guide was developed following consultation with a wide range of stakeholders from government, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, the NSW Privacy Commissioner, industry, businesses and facial recognition service providers.

NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris says “he is pleased to launch a NSW-first code of practice for venues operating facial recognition technology to help pubs and clubs negotiate the complex landscape to best support the identification of excluded patrons.”

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