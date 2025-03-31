Demand for biometric authentication rises among gambling platforms

Gambling is emerging as a potential gold mine for biometrics and digital identity firms, as players seek secure, seamless real-time payments and better ways to move funds, and new regulations open up new opportunities. With growing markets in Latin America, Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere, online gambling is emerging as a new pillar for biometric identity verification and digital payments processing, joining airports and sports venues in the current commercial market pantheon.

Wallets, biometric authentication enable real-time payments players want

An article in Canary looks at how transactions in the gambling space are changing. “Whether it’s buying in-game items, funding casino accounts, or withdrawing winnings, real-time payments are becoming the norm,” it says. “Players expect speed, security and zero hassle when moving money.” The demand is pushing online gambling platforms toward more frictionless solutions – a trend that will only accelerate in 2025.

“Blockchain technology, AI-driven fraud prevention and biometric authentication are already changing how money flows in gaming,” the piece says. Instant transactions are the next step. “Slow payouts have long been a frustration in online casinos and esports betting, but with new payment solutions, those delays are fading.”

Although the demand for real-time payments spans the video gaming and online gambling sectors, fast withdrawals are particularly key for gamblers, who expect instant financial gratification. Successful platforms must allow players to deposit and cash out without delays.

Choice is also a factor. “The power of choice – from traditional bank cards to pre-paid cards and crypto payments – adds to the attraction of such iGaming hubs,” the Canary piece says. “Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum allow players to deposit and withdraw funds almost instantly, with lower fees and added security.” Not having to transact through banks or traditional financial institutions equates to “faster payouts, fewer restrictions and increased privacy, three things gamers want.”

Crypto wallets bring a measure of choice on their own. “E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller offer instant deposits and withdrawals without needing credit cards or direct bank transfers. These options are especially popular with mobile gamers who want a seamless experience.

Speed does not have to mean sacrificing security. The piece notes how the blockchain model and biometric authentication contribute to a stronger overall security position. “Instead of passwords or PINs, players can use fingerprint scans, facial recognition or voice authentication. As this tech expands, expect to see it widely adopted across online casinos and gaming marketplaces.”

Advanced fraud detection is also becoming a necessity, as more options for online payments create new opportunities for fraud. Canary says in 2025, “gaming platforms will rely more on AI to keep payments secure. These systems detect unusual betting behavior, prevent account takeovers, and stop fraudulent withdrawals.”

The conclusion is clear: “for online casinos, esports betting sites, and in-game marketplaces, real-time payments are now a necessity. Platforms that fail to offer fast, secure transactions risk losing players to competitors that do.”

Trustly brings Trustly ID to Europe with an eye on gambling use cases

As digital gambling platforms strive to offer the best player experience, digital ID providers are tailoring offerings to the sector.

A release from open banking provider Trustly, which integrates Socure’s identity verification into its Pay by Bank product, says it is launching its biometric Trustly ID product in Europe. Trustly ID uses bank ID verification and enables subsequent logins using face ID or fingerprint biometrics with a passkey.

The first European pilots will launch in Finland this month, followed by a full-scale rollout.

Trustly says the tech will have “a significant impact as part of Trustly’s Pay N Play solution for gaming companies.” Many already use Pay by Bank; Trustly’s clients include Bet365, Flutter, William Hill, LeoVegas, Betsson and Kindred.

But according to Daniel Hecker, chief product officer at Trustly Europe, “Trustly ID is a game-changer – bringing the next evolution of speed, security and convenience to payments. We are simplifying payments and redefining how customers interact with merchants and gaming platforms. By harnessing biometric authentication and our powerful Azura data engine, Trustly ID sets an entirely new standard for the industry.”

Trustly has also scored a recognition from Gambling IQ magazine, which has named it as the top global online gambling payments provider in its 2025 rankings. A release says Trustly processed “a staggering $100 billion in Total Transaction Value (TVL) in 2024 – a 50 percent increase on 2023. The company’s customer base has now reached 112 million.”

Jussi Lindberg, CRO of Trustly, credits the gambling sector as an anchor of the company’s success.

Jumio, Facephi go all in on Brazil

Jumio is also going “all in on gaming in 2025,” according to a release from the company, with new offerings tailored for the global gaming, gambling and sports betting market “designed to provide an exceptional onboarding experience for players while upholding trust, safety and compliance standards.”

Jumio is making inroads into the Brazilian market for digital identity, which has seen massive growth. The firm’s tools now accept CNH Digital, Brazil’s mobile driver’s license (mDL), to make onboarding and ID verification easier.

Philipp Pointner, Jumio’s chief of digital identity, says “2025 is the year digital identity will go fully mainstream.” He notes that “with so many people using digital IDs in their daily lives, first impressions will be shaped that could make or break it for gaming platforms, both the ones operating in Brazil and European operators looking to expand into Latin America.”

Facephi is also focusing on Brazil’s online gambling market in 2025. A release says the Mexican company, like Jumio, has also strengthened its presence in Brazil by integrating the CNH digital driver’s license. The implementation leverages a direct connection with Serpro, the Brazilian government’s technology and data processing agency.

Jorge Sanz, General Manager at Facephi, says “Brazil is leading the adoption of digital identity in Latin America, and the iGaming sector needs tools that allow it to meet regulatory requirements without compromising the user experience.”

Per the release, Facephi also supports the verification of other key documents in the Brazilian market, including RG, RNM (National Migration Registry), passports and visas.

Checkin sees Brazil becoming ‘mature, fully regulated market’ for gambling

Jumio and Facphi are not the only biometrics firms that sees opportunity in Brazil. Games Magazine Brasil reports that Checkin.com, a Swedish KYC, compliance and fraud prevention company that recently launched a facial biometric verification product, has adapted its tools to local rules and regulations to “invest in Brazil.”

In an interview with sales development representative Mariana Mira, she says “Checkin.com has fully tailored its KYC solutions for the Brazilian market, ensuring compliance with local regulations through features such as CPF verification, geo-location checks and AML screening. To further enhance the player experience, our solutions are fully integrated with Brazil-specific identity databases and include Portuguese language support.”

Mira calls Brazil “one of the most exciting growth opportunities in the global iGaming industry,” and notes how regulations enable growth: “new regulations will help build trust and legitimacy, attracting more global operators, while the high demand for fraud prevention and secure onboarding solutions creates opportunities for advanced KYC technologies.”

“Looking ahead, we see Brazil evolving into a mature, fully regulated market that fosters responsible gaming while attracting top-tier global operators.”

AcuityTec looks beyond Brazil to markets in Chile, Peru, Argentina, more

Montreal-based AcuityTec has likewise strengthened its Fraud and AML Orchestration Hub with features aimed at satisfying regulatory and customer demands in high-growth Latin American markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. A release from the firm says LATAM’s betting market is set to triple its gross gaming revenue (GGR) between 2020 and 2025. Brazil alone contributes 50 percent of the region’s gaming revenue.

“Many regulators now require operators to conduct enhanced due-diligence before granting account access,” says Alfredo Solis, managing director of AcuityTec. “Incorporating document-based authentication, biometric validation and liveness detection ensures the integrity of player identities while mitigating fraud risks and aligning with evolving regulatory requirements.”

