FB pixel

Senegal launches digital government portal to ease access to public services

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Senegal launches digital government portal to ease access to public services
 

Senegalese authorities say a digital government portal which enables access to a wide range of public services has gone operational.

In an announcement, the country’s presidency described the e-Senegal platform as a one-stop shop for access to administrative services, and called it a move that is aimed at reducing the cost and time spent in carrying out physical transactions at public offices.

With it, citizens can easily complete procedures including passport applications, the creation of business enterprises, police clearance certificates and certificates of nationality. Many other services will be added to the platform in the near future. The portal can also enable users to access and centralise administrative information and track their online applications in an efficient and transparent manner.

According to the presidency, the platform which was launched on March 24 by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the functioning of the state and streamline the delivery of public services. It is expected to improve access to public services, enhance administrative efficiency and simplify user experience.

The digital government platform is one of the major implementation phases of Senegal’s New Deal Technologique digital transformation strategy, which aims to make the country a digital nation in the next five years.

Other than the launch of the e-Senegal platform, a national sovereignty cloud infrastructure for data storage was also unveiled, alongside a unified digital payment system for government payments like taxes and customs duties, as well as a platform to enable access to consular services without having to visit offices.

The New Deal Technologique was launched in early 2025 by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and it has funding support from the Gates Foundation.

Some of the objectives of the strategy are to have at least 95 percent internet connectivity, and to digitize 90 percent of all administrative procedures by 2030.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka plans phased rollout for digital ID and nationwide re-registration

Sri Lanka is preparing a phased rollout of its national digital ID (SL-UDI), beginning with core enrollment, de-duplication and secure…

 

ROC launches biometric physical access control software as enterprise market heats up

Biometric access control is a growing market on both the demand and supply sides, with ROC the latest entrant into…

 

UK deepfake detection report forecasts continued growth for sector

The UK has published a research report and analysis on deepfake detection technology. The document, commissioned by the Department for…

 

Age assurance gets boost from $6M judgement against Meta, YouTube

Liability in civil court is looming as a motivator for social media platforms to implement age assurance, after a jury…

 

Companion chatbots not doing enough to protect kids: eSafety report

AI companion chatbots are too accessible to children, and their developers aren’t doing enough to prevent users from generating child…

 

‘Privacy Sweep’ finds EU online safety measures stagnating over past decade

An annual audit of online services by the Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN) shows little progress in online safety for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS