Senegal launches digital government portal to ease access to public services

Senegalese authorities say a digital government portal which enables access to a wide range of public services has gone operational.

In an announcement, the country’s presidency described the e-Senegal platform as a one-stop shop for access to administrative services, and called it a move that is aimed at reducing the cost and time spent in carrying out physical transactions at public offices.

With it, citizens can easily complete procedures including passport applications, the creation of business enterprises, police clearance certificates and certificates of nationality. Many other services will be added to the platform in the near future. The portal can also enable users to access and centralise administrative information and track their online applications in an efficient and transparent manner.

According to the presidency, the platform which was launched on March 24 by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the functioning of the state and streamline the delivery of public services. It is expected to improve access to public services, enhance administrative efficiency and simplify user experience.

The digital government platform is one of the major implementation phases of Senegal’s New Deal Technologique digital transformation strategy, which aims to make the country a digital nation in the next five years.

Other than the launch of the e-Senegal platform, a national sovereignty cloud infrastructure for data storage was also unveiled, alongside a unified digital payment system for government payments like taxes and customs duties, as well as a platform to enable access to consular services without having to visit offices.

The New Deal Technologique was launched in early 2025 by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and it has funding support from the Gates Foundation.

Some of the objectives of the strategy are to have at least 95 percent internet connectivity, and to digitize 90 percent of all administrative procedures by 2030.

Article Topics

Africa | digital government | digital identity | government services | New Deal Technologique | Senegal