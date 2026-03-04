FB pixel

Singapore moves to end use of NRIC numbers for authentication

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Singapore moves to end use of NRIC numbers for authentication
 

Singapore is looking to phase out the use of its National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers, an official identity document, as an authentication method.

The country is giving private organizations until 31 December 2026 to stop using NRIC numbers as an authentication method. Regulators will tighten enforcement from 1 January 2027.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said companies that continue relying on full or partial NRIC numbers to verify identities could face directions or financial penalties for breaching the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

The shift follows a June 2025 advisory from the PDPC and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), which warned that NRIC numbers should not be used as passwords or combined with easily guessed personal information such as names or birthdates.

Regulators highlighted examples like using an NRIC number on its own or as part of a default password, noting that such practices expose individuals to unauthorized access of accounts and digital documents. Government agencies have already stopped using NRIC numbers for authentication, and sector regulators have issued similar guidance.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has advised telcos to end the practice, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has done the same for financial institutions and insurers, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) has instructed healthcare providers to adopt alternative verification methods.

Private organizations are now expected to review their systems and remove NRIC‑based authentication by the end of 2026. The PDPC said that continuing to use NRIC numbers to access personal data may amount to failing to make reasonable security arrangements, a key requirement under the PDPA.

Updated guidance on protecting personal data, including NRIC numbers, has been published to help organizations comply.

Fixed-state identity numbers pose security risks, argues Ping Identity director

Writing in The Business Times, Johan Fantenberg, a director at Ping Identity, makes the case for why NRIC numbers make poor security credentials. The issue is that they’re fixed, widely reused and easily exploited once exposed. Their use across banks, telecoms, healthcare and government-linked services means that a single leak can enable impersonation and fraud across multiple sectors, he argues.

NRICs are often treated as proof of identity making them an attractive target for criminals, who can use stolen numbers to social engineer call center agents, bypass verification checks or escalate access on online platforms. Unlike passwords, NRICs cannot be changed, so any breach leads to a permanent vulnerability.

There have been major incidents in recent years. A SingHealth cyberattack compromised the data of 1.5 million patients; an IT error at the Council of Estate Agencies sent NRIC details of more than 3,000 people to unintended recipients; and a leak from ACRA’s Bizfile portal exposed full NRIC numbers of business owners and company directors.

To reduce these risks, organizations are encouraged to adopt modern digital identity and identity access management (IAM) systems. These include risk‑based authentication that adapts to threat levels, continuous identity verification beyond the initial login, and privacy‑preserving biometric methods such as zero‑knowledge biometrics.

Strengthening fraud‑prevention measures and being transparent with customers helps rebuild trust as worries about AI‑driven impersonation and deepfakes rise. Moving away from NRIC‑based authentication is a compliance requirement and an opportunity to shift to more resilient, flexible identity systems, Fantenberg believes. Organizations that treat identity as a core security layer will be better positioned to maintain trust and adapt to emerging threats.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Checkr IDV launches with Socure biometrics to counter hiring fraud

Checkr has introduced a new biometric identity verification system designed to help employers confirm candidate identities during the hiring process….

 

Cambridge launches initiative to align, improve digital identity regulations

A new initiative has been launched by University of Cambridge this week to help foster effective regulation of digital identity…

 

South Korea, Australia, Portugal top OECD Digital Government Index for 2025

The OECD has published its 2025 results and key findings from the Digital Government Index (DGI) and Open, Useful and…

 

Preview of UK DVS Trust Framework 1.0 shows what ‘good digital identity looks like’

The UK has issued a pre-release of the 1.0 publication of its digital verification services (DVS) trust framework, which replaces…

 

Swiss e-ID delayed to December, renewed focus on security and trustworthiness

Switzerland ranks slightly above average in the OECD’s 2025 Digital Government Index (DGI), placing 13th overall. The result would seem…

 

Ireland to digitize 100% of key digital public services by 2030

Ireland’s seventh place ranking in the OECD’s 2025 Digital Government Index (DGI) reflects a well-established reputation as a digital hub,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events