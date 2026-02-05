FB pixel

1Kosmos and Fischer Identity partner on IDV, passwordless authentication for schools

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Schools
1Kosmos has entered into a partnership with Fischer Identity to provide identity verification and passwordless authentication services to colleges and universities.

The collaboration is aimed at addressing rising cases of identity fraud in higher education, including synthetic identities, so-called ghost students and financial aid fraud.

“By partnering with Fischer Identity, we’re making it easier for institutions to embed biometric identity proofing, verified identity credentials, and passwordless authentication into existing IAM environments, helping stop fraud, reduce friction, and protect students and staff at every stage of the lifecycle,” says Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos.

Universities face the challenge of managing access for students, alumni, faculty and staff. Fragmented identity and access management (IAM) environments that often combine legacy systems, cloud platforms and third-party services can leave notable weaknesses.

Organizations have come to understand that legacy architectures are not stopping data breaches, making them more receptive to the alternative architecture for digital identity protection provided by 1Kosmos. CEO Hemen Vimadalal spoke with The Biometric Update Podcast about this and more in a recent episode.

The joint offering integrates identity proofing, credential verification, biometric assurance and authentication into existing IAM workflows with the goal of ensuring individuals are verified once and trusted across multiple stages of the student lifecycle.

Under the agreement, Fischer Identity will act as distributor and systems integrator for the 1Kosmos platform within higher education environments. Fischer’s role includes embedding the technology into diverse IAM ecosystems without institutions having to overhaul existing infrastructure.

“This partnership allows us to bring proven identity verification and passwordless capabilities into higher-ed IAM environments, helping institutions secure enrollment, financial aid, and ongoing access while improving the digital experience for users,” says Bryan Leber, CEO of Fischer Identity.

The combined solution is designed to verify student, alumni and staff identities using biometric and credential-based proofing. The 1Kosmos platform for higher education is available immediately through Fischer Identity.

