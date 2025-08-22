How do you raise $57M? 1Kosmos, Forgepoint share series B insight with BU Podcast

The $57 million series B funding round announced by 1Kosmos last week is notable in several ways, not least of which is the headline number.

1Kosmos CEO Hemen Vimadalal and Forgepoint Capital Managing Director Ernie Bio tell the Biometric Update Podcast that the time is right for the company to expand, after two years of adversity and market education. Businesses have come to understand that legacy architectures were not stopping data breaches, making them more receptive to the alternative architecture for digital identity protection provided by 1Kosmos.

Vimadalal and Bio discuss the timing of investments, the commitment of 1Kosmos’ executive team and lead investors and how to balance debt and equity in funding.

“It’s one thing to have all this capital, all this ammunition,” Bio says, “It’s another thing to grow the company in a cash-efficient way. And as an investor we’re always looking at that.”

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:35:20

Article Topics

1Kosmos | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | Forgepoint Capital | funding | investment