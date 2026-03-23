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Tender: OLG issues RFI for facial recognition product monitoring self-exclusion

Ontario agency wants to use FRT against watchlist of known banned gamblers 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
Tender: OLG issues RFI for facial recognition product monitoring self-exclusion
 

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) on a self exclusion banned player solution that uses facial recognition.

Solicitation Number 26-02362 calls for information from software vendors who could produce or provide “a modularized central province-wide Self-Exclusion (SE) and Banned Player program that can be utilized across land‑based casinos, charitable gaming (cGaming) sites, and OLG’s digital (iGaming) properties.”

A key requirement is facial recognition to detect breaches using a known watchlist.

Respondents must explain how false positives and false negatives are measured over time: “What is your face-match accuracy(true positive) versus false match (false positive/negative rates in real world gaming conditions?” They are asked to share independent test results or benchmarks, and to disclose their NIST FRVT ranking and demographic performance.

The tender asks respondents to explain what tools exist for bias detection and to list the results of fairness assessments. It requires them to describe how their system secures biometric data, to state what data is retained, and to what consent mechanisms are in place. And respondents must describe the extent to which their solution incorporates AI, machine learning and advanced analytics.

Qualified entities should be capable of offering either “a replacement platform that can assume current self-exclusion and patron management capabilities with the ability to integrate with current facial recognition systems, algorithms, and other case/incident management systems,” or a “next‑generation” version with equivalent or enhanced functionality.

The tender specifies that “from potential vendors, OLG expects a clear description of how Subjects and Incidents are modeled in the product, how SE/Banned Player lifecycle events and rules are configured, and how staff interact with these functions in day‑to‑day operations.”

“Vendors should demonstrate the strength of their search, workflow, and administration capabilities, including which elements (e.g., forms, business rules, validations) can be configured without code, which require vendor or partner services, and how such configurations are managed and preserved across upgrades.”

The deadline for respondents to submit requests for clarification or questions is March 23, 2026. The deadline for submission of RFI Submissions is Tuesday April 7, 2026.

Pricing is not included in the tender documents.

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