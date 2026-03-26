Thales supports Dominican Republic’s biometric passport system upgrade

Thales, together with local consortium partner Midas Dominicana, is providing the technology and technical expertise for the implementation of a new biometric passport system in the Dominican Republic.

The consortium secured a contract from the Dominican government last year to enable the issuance of what they described as “a new secure, efficient document aligned with international standards.”

According to Thales, the project entails using advanced biometric technologies to establish a travel document that is not only personalized, but one that is also secure and in consonance with international security standards.

Among other security features, the passport will have a polycarbonate data page and a chip that will contain the passport holder’s biometric details which can be verified during authentication. It is also expected to bring convenience and speed to the experience of holders of the passport while traveling.

The Vice President for Identity and Biometrics at Thales, Nathalie Gosset, highlighted the importance of identity and shared her excitement in supporting the country on that important modernization initiative.

“In today’s digital world, identity is much more than a credential—it is the key to accessing essential services securely and efficiently. We are proud to support the Dominican Republic in this step toward digital modernization, offering trusted identity solutions that combine cutting-edge biometric technology with the highest security standards,” she said.

“With this implementation, we are helping to build a strong, sustainable, and globally interoperable identity ecosystem that promotes public trust, drives inclusion, and optimizes services for all Dominican citizens.”

The Vice President of Operations at Midas Dominicana, Luis Marrero, said their collaboration with Thales aims to build “one of the most advanced and secure travel documents in the world.”

“Working alongside Thales, we are ensuring that the new e-passport combines cutting-edge technology with robust personal data protection. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovative and reliable digital solutions for the Dominican Republic,” the executive added.

The passport upgrade is part of the Dominican Republic’s digital transformation. The country is making advances in digital identity with a recent pilot to test verifiable credentials for small and medium-sized enterprises.

New biometric passport system for St. Kitts and Nevis

This month, another Caribbean nation, St. Kitts and Nevis, also announced an initiative that seeks to overhaul its biometric passport issuance infrastructure.

According to a government announcement, the move is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, in partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit.

It will be officially launched on April 14, but all passports issued before that date will be valid until July 2027.

Beyond the convenience the new travel document will bring, the government says it highlights its determination to align its travel document with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Once the system rolls out, citizens who need a passport will have to complete a pre-enrolment process online and visit a physical office for biometric capture.

“We are building a program designed to endure. These enhancements, from biometrics to strengthened governance, reflect our pledge to safeguarding the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner,” said Calvin St. Juste, executive chairman of the Citizenship Unit.

The passport modernization announcement comes not long after the government added biometric verification to the Citizenship by Investment program.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | Caribbean | digital ID | Dominican Republic | St Kitts and Nevis