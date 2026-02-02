St. Kitts and Nevis adds biometric verification to Citizenship by Investment program

St. Kitts and Nevis is set to roll out biometric data collection for its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

It will require all new applicants to provide fingerprints and face biometrics, with the initiative scheduled for implementation before the end of Q1 2026.

“This biometric initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner,” says H.E. Calvin St. Juste, executive chairman of the Citizenship Unit.

Existing citizens who obtained nationality through the program will also be required to comply, though with an extended transition period. Native-born nationals are exempt.

The roll out aims to strengthen the integrity of St. Kitts and Nevis travel documents and ensure compliance with global civil aviation and border security standards, according to officials. The Federation’s biometric protocols will mirror those already in place in territories such as the European Union, the U.S. and the UK.

The Citizenship Unit has pledged to provide detailed guidance to applicants and existing program citizens in the coming weeks.

In November, a Taiwan Technical Mission visited the Caribbean country to advance the Digital Identity Authentication Project as it led a stakeholder engagement session at the National ICT Center in St. Kitts.

The initiative is instrumental to the country’s e-government roadmap and is designed to establish a secure, standards-based digital identity infrastructure that underpins smart governance and trusted online services.

