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Token presents a new biometric ‘button’ for air-gapped authentication

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Wearable Technology
Token presents a new biometric ‘button’ for air-gapped authentication
 

Token, the creator of biometric wearables such as the fingerprint-sensor-equipped smart ring, has unveiled a new hardware authentication device – this time in the form of a button.

TokenCore Node weighs only 13 grams (0.45 oz) and is designed to be carried in office badge holders, keychains and other objects. It comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor and binds access to a physically present individual through on-device biometric authentication.

Cryptographic keys are generated and stored on-device, meaning that credentials cannot be phished, stolen, or replayed. The user must also be within 3 feet of the device when logging in for additional security.​ Connections are through encrypted Bluetooth low energy.

The product is designed for air-gapped and classified environments, according to Token CEO Kevin Surace.​

TokenCore doesn’t make stolen credentials harder to use – it makes them useless,” says Surace. “Authentication requires a live fingerprint and physical presence. There is no credential to steal, and no attack path to replay.”​

The U.S.-based company announced the product at the IT security conference RSAC 2026, held in San Francisco earlier this week. The product is designed to integrate with existing identity stacks.​

The “biometric button” joins Token’s hardware line, which also includes the TokenCore Wearable ring, previously known as Token Ring, and a USB-C biometric stick. The company is targeting organizations operating with high stakes, including those in regulated industries and national security, or working with sensitive infrastructure and privileged access.

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