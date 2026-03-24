TransUnion unveils mobile platform to help realtors verify property ownership, prospect leads 

TransUnion has launched TruLookup for Real Estate, a mobile platform that lets real estate professionals confirm property ownership, run personal safety checks and find prospecting leads.

The app replaces the mix of databases and apps agents often rely on. It will be showcased at the 2026 AE Institute, from March 24-26, in Minneapolis.

“TruLookup for Real Estate exemplifies the innovative solutions TransUnion delivers by bringing together our robust and extensive data assets and connected identity in new ways to create tools that solve real customer challenges,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, Chief Global Solutions Officer at TransUnion.

The app allows agents to verify legal ownership and assess risks using a phone number. It also allows agents to locate contact details for owners of unlisted properties and generate targeted prospecting lists.

“Realtors work on the go in a fast-moving, highly competitive industry,” said Melanie Zimmerman, President of TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. “TransUnion’s TruLookup for Real Estate gives them a mobile-first solution that helps them stay safe and seize opportunities in the moment.”

A Forrester Consulting survey commissioned by TransUnion found nearly half of realtors use four or more tools to check safety and contact information, yet many still struggle to find reliable details. Respondents said the most important information when meeting new clients includes ownership status, addresses, criminal history and fraud risk.

TruLookup is powered by OneTru, TransUnion’s identity platform, and will be available in early April through participating associations and brokerages.

Identity firms are moving into the real estate industry, with Entrust embedding its Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) into the KYC platform of Veyco, a UK-based property fraud prevention company.

Entrust’s and Veyco’s e-signature product is already being used by Nationwide Building Society, the largest building society in the world and one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders. Thanks to the QES, the lender will allow clients to sign mortgage deeds electronically.

The electronic signature combines biometric identity verification and allows property professionals to digitally sign contracts and legal documents with the same legal effect as a handwritten signature.​

Article Topics

digital ID | identity verification | mobile app | real estate | TransUnion