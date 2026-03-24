Valid embraces transition to biometric IDV, gov’t services through revenue dip

Payment card issuance is down, digital identity and government services are up for Valid in its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2025.

The company’s revenue declined by 5 percent to 2.06 billion Brazilian reals (approximately US$190 million) in 2025 as it carried out this transition. Valid’s digital business, which includes its selfie biometric KYC onboarding software with liveness detection and digital signatures, grew by 27 percent to reach R$472 million ($89.3 million).

CEO Ilson Bressan told Brazil’s NeoFeed that his company intends to compete head-to-head with companies like Unico, Clearsale and idwall for digital identity verification and fraud prevention business.

Valid is traded on Brazil’s BVMF.

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biometrics | digital identity | financial results | stocks | Valid