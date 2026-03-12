FB pixel

VeryAI raises $10M for palm biometric platform aimed at AI-driven fraud

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
VeryAI raises $10M for palm biometric platform aimed at AI-driven fraud
 

VeryAI has raised $10 million in seed funding to develop its “Proof of Reality” platform and launch a palm biometric identity verification system aimed at addressing the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated identities across financial platforms and online services.

The round was led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Berggruen Institute and Anagram.

The biometrics startup says its software-based palm verification runs on smartphones without dedicated hardware. According to the company, the system has a false acceptance rate of 1 in 10 million when verifying a single hand, improving to 1 in 100 trillion when both hands are used.

VeryAI plans to market the platform to fintech firms, crypto exchanges, government agencies and social platforms that require large-scale identity verification. The company charges partners based on verification volume.

CEO Zach Meltzer said the company aims to provide stronger identity verification tools as AI-driven fraud becomes more prevalent.

“Deepfakes and synthetic content are exposing weaknesses in current authentication systems,” Meltzer said. “VeryAI is building identity verification technology designed for this new threat environment.”

The company says its system does not store palm images. Instead, it generates irreversible biometric templates and non-traceable identifiers intended to reduce privacy risks in the event of data breaches.

VeryAI is also working with Northwestern University to study how people detect deepfakes and to apply those findings to future “Proof of Reality” products.

The funding will be used to expand the platform and develop additional tools to distinguish synthetic identities and AI-generated media from verified human users.

Palm biometrics is gaining traction in sectors such as healthcare, payments and blockchain-based identity systems, as Biometric Update has previously reported.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfakes force enterprises to rethink cybersecurity

Organizations must move beyond simple detection tools to defend against AI-generated impersonations and synthetic media attacks. As generative AI continues…

 

Are deepfakes already in your system? Learn how to find out, what to do

The threat that deepfakes pose to biometric onboarding processes is well known at this point. Less well understood, according to…

 

CBP moves to modernize fingerprinting at national scale

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to hire a single contractor to run a nationwide electronic fingerprinting program…

 

dormakaba splurges to expand biometric access control market reach

Swiss biometrics and access control provider dormakaba has made a strategic investment in U.S.-based physical access control company SwiftConnect. The…

 

Mantra Softech taps $14M investment to accelerate development

Mantra Softech is accelerating development of its biometrics and digital identity technologies with $14 million it raised in an initial…

 

0% false negative for Dermalog in NIST FRIF identification flats evaluation

German biometric system maker Dermalog has released the results of its NIST Friction Ridge Image and Features (FRIF) Technology Evaluation…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events