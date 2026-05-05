Google face unlock upgrade may miss Pixel 11 launch: leak

Google’s upcoming flagship Pixel 11 smartphone is likely to launch without the much-anticipated facial biometrics-based unlock system, known as “Project Toscana,” according to a new leak.

The feature likely won’t debut on the P26 lineup, as it’s “simply still not ready for release,” according to a Mystic Leaks post, a Telegram channel that publishes leaks about Android phones. The Pixel 11 is expected to be available in August 2026.

News of “Project Toscana” emerged earlier this year, aligning with previous reports that Google is developing infrared face unlock for the Pixel 11 series. According to the leak, the system is designed to perform better in challenging lighting conditions than Google’s current face unlock feature on Pixel smartphones and will rival Apple’s Face ID in speed.

While Apple’s Face ID has established face unlock as the standard on iPhone, most Android devices, including Pixel phones, have opted for fingerprint recognition as their main biometric authentication method.

Google has previously pursued face unlock technology with varying degrees of commitment: the Pixel 4 series in 2019 featured a dedicated infrared face unlock system, and subsequent Tensor-powered Pixel devices have offered a camera-based face unlock capable of being classified as a true biometric authentication method, rather than the less secure screen-bypass implementation.

Google has reportedly been developing an enhanced face unlock solution since 2024, aiming to address limitations such as low-light performance, according to 9to5Google.

Last year, the company also launched its biometric ID security feature, Identity Check, on Pixel phones. The feature enables users to require biometric authentication before allowing changes to sensitive settings, or when the device is outside a recognized area.

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biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | Google | Pixel 11 | smartphones