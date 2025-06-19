FB pixel

Google upgrading ultrasonic biometric sensor for Pixel 10 smartphones

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Google upgrading ultrasonic biometric sensor for Pixel 10 smartphones
 

Google is upgrading the ultrasonic fingerprint biometric sensor for its latest flagship smartphone release.

In 2024 the Google Pixel 9 featured an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the first time, courtesy of Qualcomm. It was a significant upgrade from the optical sensors found in earlier models, while rival smartphone models such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 featured the same Qualcomm sensor with Suprema algorithms.

Qualcomm also integrated Precise Biometrics’ BioMatch Mobile software back in 2021, which provided an additional layer of protection against spoof attempts.

According to Android Headlines, the new upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will be even faster than the previous model’s while the new Pixel is expected to retain face biometric sensors. The improved speed will also mean better responsiveness when dealing with wet or unclean fingers.

Google is expected to release four Pixel phones later this summer. These are expected to be the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20 with the phones expected to start shipping August 28, according to Android Headlines.

The Google Pixel 10 will be the first release to be powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor, a chip by Google and the first Tensor processor manufactured by TSMC, with gains in performance expected for the 3nm chip.

With the Pixel 9 Google decided to replace the optical scanner from Goodix with ultrasonic scanners, following customer feedback highlighting issues with the current under-display fingerprint sensor, citing it as unreliable and slow.

The move marked a shift from optical scanners that rely on flashing bright light onto the fingerprint and which can be more prone to performance reductions from moisture or dirt. By adopting the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2, Google aimed to address these challenges with improved biometric sensor technology.

The 3D Sonic Gen 2 fingerprint sensor introduced last year utilizes ultrasonic pulses to map the ridges and valleys of a user’s fingerprint. By analyzing the reflections of these sound waves, the sensor creates a highly detailed 64mm2 reproduction of the scanned fingerprint.

Google is also reportedly adding Qi2 support to the Pixel 10 and an additional camera, bumping up the total number to three cameras compared to the Pixel 9’s two.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka promotes outcome-based procurement for a robust digital economy

A significant transformation in Sri Lanka’s public procurement system, is paramount in the journey to advance Sri Lanka’s digital economy,…

 

Private, effective age verification is possible: Australia age assurance technology trial

“Age assurance can be done in Australia and can be private, robust and effective.” This is the key finding of…

 

Social media needs age verification for users under 15, say 11 EU member states

The pressure to impose age checks for social media platforms is growing in the EU, and regulators and providers are…

 

With Royal Assent, UK Data (Use and Access) Bill is now law

Today, the UK Data (Use and Access) Bill attained Royal Assent, making it law and establishing a legal basis for…

 

UK lays out privacy policy for One Login identity verification

Data collected for Gov.uk One Login will not be used to target advertisements or profile users, and selfie biometrics for…

 

Fortinus Global, MD Tony Smith to advise Paravision on border biometrics expansion

Paravision is ready to support national-scale identity programs with Fortinus Global as its new strategic advisor for border security systems….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events