FB pixel

Google tests Project Toscana face unlock system that could rival Apple’s Face ID

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Facial Recognition
Google tests Project Toscana face unlock system that could rival Apple’s Face ID
 

There is a great divide in biometrics deployment between Android and iOS devices. The biometrics battleground in the smartphone race is an intense arena considering the popularity of the category, even if tech analysts think biometrics providers could step up their marketing.

As the developer of Android, Google could be taking it to Apple’s Face ID in a new development. Android Authority reports Google is working on a face biometric unlock system called “Project Toscana.” 

iPhone users have been getting their face biometrics scanned via Face ID since its introduction in 2017 with the iPhone X. Meanwhile, Android users have been using their fingers to biometrically unlock their phones. Face unlock for Android could be coming. 

According to an unnamed source cited by Android Authority, Google trialled Project Toscana on a Pixel phone with a single hole-punch camera, with UX testers in its Mountain View offices in California. Not only that, the face biometric system has been tested on Chromebooks as well, using external cameras. 

Various lighting conditions were tested and Google’s system worked just as rapidly as Apple’s Face ID, according to the publication. It is unknown what technology Project Toscana is using. But Apple’s history might offer clues. Apple acquired Israeli start-up PrimeSense in 2013 for $360 million, with the “light coding” technology by Prime Sense a harbinger for Face ID. 

The light coding tech enabled depth acquisition, coding scenes with near-IR light. This was paired with an off-the-shelf CMOS image sensor to read the coded light from which algorithms could extract 3D data. One of the founders of PrimeSense recently sold a new start-up to Apple, Q.AI, which specializes in facial expression detection

This is not the first time Google has implemented face biometrics with the Pixel 4 leveraging radar sensors and IR cameras for its face unlock. Google did not stick long with the technology, as it was absent until the Pixel 7 where the front-facing camera was used to unlock the lock screen. But face unlock didn’t extend further than the lock screen. 

From the Pixel 8 onwards, face unlock has had wider deployment as it can be used for Google Play, banking apps and secure app logins. However, in dim lighting conditions the system is not very competent. 

Back in October 2024, Android Authority revealed that Google was exploring the use of an under-display infrared camera for the Pixel 11 lineup, aiming to deliver a more secure and dependable face unlock system. What remains uncertain is whether Project Toscana will ultimately debut beneath the screen or if Google has opted instead for a conventional hole‑punch design, as one source suggested.

Android Authority believes it’s “very likely” that Project Toscana’s face unlock could ship in the Pixel 11 later this year. In a few months Google’s I/O event may well be the forum where the new system is showcased given the company’s previous use of such keynotes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

eMudhra self-certified as MOSIP system integrator for digital ID projects at scale

Indian-based multinational digital ID firm eMudhra has completed self-certification to the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), an affirmation that…

 

High IDV failure rates shows by Intellicheck research reveal fraud targets

Online businesses and their fraud protection providers have become all too aware of the scale and escalation of identity fraud,…

 

Mastercard brings agentic commerce vision to India

Mastercard took the stage at the recent India AI Impact Summit to demonstrate India’s first ‘fully authenticated agentic commerce transaction.”…

 

Identy joins Africa’s push for digital identity in humanitarian healthcare

Across Africa and other regions with large undocumented populations, the lack of official identity papers is a major barrier to…

 

Texas on the sidelines as digital driver’s licenses expand nationwide

Texas is emerging as one of the major holdouts in the national shift toward digital identification even as Apple expands…

 

DoD expands research on biometric enabled hearing protection systems

The Department of Defense (DoD) has received a $7.5 million program increase in the Fiscal Year 2026 defense appropriations bill…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events