FB pixel

Malaysia rolls out 10,000 smart CCTVs with FRT across Kuala Lumpur

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
Malaysia rolls out 10,000 smart CCTVs with FRT across Kuala Lumpur
 

Malaysia has implemented biometrics on a massive scale across its capital city. Authorities in Kuala Lumpur have enabled facial recognition across all 10,000 surveillance cameras in the country’s largest city.

Since 2020, authorities have invested 500 million Malaysian ringgit  (US$125.9 million ) to install and operate around smart CCTV units across Kuala Lumpur. The system now forms the backbone of a citywide safety programme built around facial recognition, behavioural analytics and real‑time threat detection.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the rollout is about data‑driven urban security, reports Wilayah. The cameras are positioned across major roads, intersections, public spaces and commercial districts, which feed into an integrated platform that analyzes activity and triggers alerts automatically.

Officials say the system moves beyond passive video recording. It incorporates biometric‑enabled capabilities such as facial recognition, geo‑fencing and behavioural analysis to identify suspicious movements, detect anomalies and issue early warnings.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus reported the surveillance system had improved suspect detection by up to 50 percent and supported investigations, according to Vietnam Plus. This has boosted case resolution rates, the chief claimed.

Information flows directly between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), enabling faster, coordinated responses. Yeoh said the platform allows authorities to continuously refine monitoring strategies based on real‑time data and feedback from enforcement teams.

Automated public announcement features are also being used in tourist hotspots, issuing multilingual warnings every 10 minutes to deter nuisance activities without requiring officers on‑site.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud said the unified system replaces previously fragmented surveillance feeds, reducing information gaps and improving decision‑making. Beyond crime prevention, the analytics layer supports wider urban management including monitoring traffic congestion, emergencies and flood risks.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities in Delhi last year announced the Safe City Project that will see 10,000 CCTV facial recognition cameras added to the Indian city. Delhi police said they had already installed some 25,000 CCTV cameras and their C4I has a facial recognition database of around 350,000 criminals with facial details. A few weeks ago, the UK government unveiled a national strategy to tackle knife crime by upgrading CCTV coverage to minimize blind spots and improve the use of retrospective facial recognition (RFR).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK Home Office raises estimate for passport contract to 12 years, £576M

The UK Home Office has opened a third round of market engagement for its next major passport manufacturing and personalization…

 

US lawmakers move to restrict AI chatbots used by kids

A bipartisan pair of House and Senate bills would impose new federal restrictions on AI chatbots, including a ban on…

 

Utah age assurance law for VPN users takes effect this week

Privacy advocates and virtual private network (VPN) providers are up in arms over Utah’s Senate Bill 73 (SB 73), “Online…

 

CLR Labs wins ISO 17025 accreditation for biometrics testing across EU

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) has been accredited for ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories, in…

 

Leidos, Idemia PS advance checkpoint modernization with biometrics, CAT-2 systems

Leidos and Idemia Public Security have formed a strategic partnership to deploy biometric‑enabled eGates and integrated Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2)…

 

OpenAI rolls out passkeys for ChatGPT, partners with Yubico

OpenAI has introduced new passwordless security settings for ChatGPT accounts, allowing users to opt for passkeys or physical security keys….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events