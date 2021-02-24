Future of Cloud Security Management

Online

March 9, 2021 10:00 EST / 15:00 GMT

According to a June report by Ermetic, 80 percent of companies experienced at least one cloud data breach in the last 18 months. With businesses migrating to the cloud, there comes the challenge of managing it, where largely the misconceptions and misunderstandings lying in understanding the cloud make it unapproachable for traditional businesses. Is cloud the only solution for businesses in the future? This event will explore different perspectives to find answers.

Webinar Highlights include:

• More than seven knowledge sessions consisting of interesting panel discussions.

• Gathering of industry’s top leaders of experienced solution providers to discuss the upcoming innovations in securing cloud for businesses.

• More than 250 attendees, including top-level administrators and senior officials.

Topics of discussion:

• Banking goes cloud: How security and compliance keeps us on track

• Weathering the storm: Cyber AI for cloud and SaaS

• Securing cloud requires network policy and segmentation

Confronting the above issues with insightful details and deeper understanding, we will look at the emerging innovations in technologies for reinforced Cloud Security Management.

To join us for the online summit, you can register for free here.

