Invixium and CyberLink biometrics for masked faces integrated by partners, ZKTeco certification

Biometrics efforts to tackle pandemic’s effects

A trio of companies specializing in touchless biometric solutions have each announced partnerships and industry certifications for software to help enforce face mask-wearing mandates.

Invixium formed an integration partnership with Gallagher Security, and CyberLink joined forces with Vypin to bring its mask-tolerant facial recognition to security and health kiosks. ZKTeco has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP).

Invixium partners with Gallagher Security

The new partnership will see the companies collaborate on an integrated solution designed to address the global market’s health-oriented needs.

Specifically, following the beginning of the partnership, Invixium’s IXM WEB software version 2.2.57.0 will be integrated with the Gallagher Command Centre v8.30 to bring face biometrics to the security management platform.

IXM TITAN, paired up with its Enhancement Kit plugin, can provide users with simultaneous face recognition and elevated body temperature detection, the company says.

The integration will allow the system to prompt notification events when an individual is not wearing a mask, or if their body temperature suggests they may have a fever, and notify security personnel.

It will also enable biometric enrollment and device management directly within the Gallagher platform, as well as two-way synchronization of cardholders and access groups.

CyberLink enters collaboration with Vypin

The companies will now start working to integrate CyberLink’s facial recognition software FaceMe, with the capability of matching people wearing masks, into Vypin eScreener kiosks.

The joint solution is designed to ensure that essential in-person services can remain operational while also guaranteeing that spaces are safe and secure. The platform features several facial recognition capabilities, including mask detection, access approval logs, and more.

CyberLink’s FaceMe algorithms are among the most accurate in the face recognition arena, with a reported accuracy of 99.7 percent.

The company’s biometric algorithm ranked it as a global top ten vendor in NIST’s December Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT).

ZKTeco receives LenelS2 certification

ZKTeco has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the OAAP.

Following the move, ZKTeco’s SpeedFace readers are now compatible with the OnGuard access control system. This provides LenelS2 customers touchless access control as well as extra biometric features related to body temperature screening and facial recognition.

The OnGuard system will now be able to screen both registered and unregistered users for elevated body temperature and to recognize whether they are wearing a face mask or not with ZKTeco’s technology.

To achieve the new certification and validate the functionality of its SpeedFace reader interface, ZKTeco had to complete factory testing at LenelS2.

