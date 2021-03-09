LG Innotek and Microsoft partner up on 3D sensing smart camera project

LG Innotek and Microsoft have announced a new 3D sensing collaboration to integrate LG Innotek’s Time of Flight (ToF) cameras into Microsoft’s Azure Depth 3D sensing platform.

This will allow cloud-based 3D sensing for position and objects in a variety of applications from healthcare to logistics, including 3D face biometrics. LG Innotek will supply its ultra-slim camera modules with Microsoft’s 3D sensing technology and know-how to aid scalable smart monitoring systems based in the cloud.

LG Innotek’s depth-sensing camera technology powers Face ID biometrics on iPhones.

The partnership is aimed at adding value to Azure’s edge AI platforms used for computer vision applications. For example, Azure clients in the fitness industry will soon be able to track movements and more accurately to provide better workout guidance. Similarly, the technology can assist health professionals in sensing body shapes and postures for more accurate robot-assisted surgeries.

Microsoft Silicon and Sensor Group Business Incubation Head Daniel Bar said, “LG Innotek brings world-class manufacturing expertise in complex optoelectronic systems. We are excited to welcome LG Innotek to our ecosystem and accelerate time to market for 3D cameras. This is a key step towards providing easy access for computer vision developers to create 3D vision applications.”

Retail and logistics clients can also utilize the cloud-based smart cameras to better monitor customer traffic and inventories, as well as tracking production lines.

LG Innotek Optics Solution Product Planning Division head Jongyun Eun said, “Microsoft’s Azure Depth Platform program has selected LG Innotek as a scaling partner due to its leading-edge technologies and production capability. Our collaboration with Microsoft will enable LG Innotek to help ecosystem partners on new designs and expand the application areas of 3D sensing modules beyond smartphones.”

