Trueface explains reducing bias in face biometrics model

The TFV5 can increase gender and racial technology performance equity and reduce security risks

Trueface says that its Fairface face biometrics dataset has helped drastically reduce bias factors in its TFV5 facial recognition model. Cyrus Behroozi, a computer vision software developer at the company, elaborated in a post on Medium the results of Trueface’s evaluation of TFV5.

The post also provides a blueprint that guides clients to reduce false positives and false negatives in their facial recognition applications by raising their models’ operational thresholds.

In the post, Behroozi lays out the quantifiable differences between the TFV5 model and its predecessor the TFV4. One significant difference is that the detection error tradeoff (DET) is much lower in the new model. This is mainly achieved by plotting the false positive rate (FPR) against the similarity threshold.

“The Fairface dataset contains a balanced number of face images from seven major ethnic groups and contains no more than a single image for each identity. In the evaluation, we generate a face recognition template for each image in the dataset, then compare every face template against one another to generate a similarity score,” he explained.

When compared to the TFV4, the new model appears to yield a significant decrease in bias in historically underrepresented ethnic groups from East and South Asia. Behroozi notes that this is mainly due to the ethically sourced biometric training dataset that was comprised of images of these groups.

Behroozi also noted that this can bring technological equity regardless of gender and ethnicity. He further adds that such a reduction in false positives could also reduce security risks when applied to biometric access control scenarios. “In general, we advise that our clients operate at a similarity score threshold of between 0.3 to 0.4, though the exact threshold is ultimately dictated by the desired False Positive Rate or False Negative Rate. What you will notice in the two plots below is that TFV5 has significantly fewer false positives in the operating region for all ethnicities,” he added.

This post was a follow-up to Trueface’s initial review of the bias factor within its biometric facial recognition model published in 2020. In it, Behroozi laid out how Fairface was created by including an equal number of face samples from each ethnicity and gender group.

