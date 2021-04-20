AuthenTrend security keys, biometrics integrated with MyID in Intercede partnership

AuthenTrend and Intercede are partnering to enable enterprises to use the latter’s MyID to issue and manage the lifecycle of AuthenTrend’s security keys as FIDO credentials.

MyID provides critical asset protection through digital ID security to governments and large enterprises.

The companies say MyID FIDO authentication servers are simple to integrate, give AuthenTrend users the control they need. MyID management enables a user’s digital identity to be bound to an AuthenTrend FIDO key, along with policy control over device issuance and centralized auditing and reporting capabilities.

AuthenTrend FIDO-enabled devices, including its FIDO2 security keys with fingerprint biometrics, are fully interoperable and tested with MyID, according to the announcement.

Intercede also launched a partnership with Aware in March to bring face biometrics to MyID.

AuthenTrend’s Passwordless Pilot Program partnership with Microsoft has been extended to include recently-added passwordless features supported by Azure and Windows.

Article Topics

authentication | AuthenTrend | biometrics | credentials | digital identity | enterprise | identity management | Intercede | myID