ID4Africa and FIDO Alliance call on biometrics community for expert event speakers

ID4Africa is calling for speakers from the digital ID community and among biometrics experts for its series of livecast webinars.

An event on ‘Vaccination Certificates & Identity Management’ will be held in three parts by ID4Africa on April 8 and 29 and May 6.

The next ID4Africa event scheduled is on ‘Identity for Democracy,’ and will be held on May 26, dealing with the biometrics and unique verifiable identities that underpin trustworthy electoral processes in the context of attacks on the credibility of democratic processes and restrictions related to COVID-19. The Movement is seeking applications for participation, which will be decided among based on what the organization calls a rigorous, merit-based review.

Applications for the May 26 webinar are due by April 26, and can be submitted through the ID4Africa website.

FIDO Authenticate Conference seeks presentations

The FIDO Alliance’s 2021 Authenticate Conference will be held October 18 to 20 in Seattle, Washington, and has issued a call for speakers to share insights focused on a FIDO standards-based approach to digital identity authentication.

The conference’s program committee is looking for vendor-neutral educational presentations on topic areas including trends towards risk-based authentication and behavioral biometrics, decentralized authentication, and different authentication factors like biometrics and physical tokens, as well as case studies, modern implementation strategies, vertical trends and initiatives, industry standards and regulations.

Authenticate will be held as a live event with elements of remote participation, according to the announcement.

The call for speakers closes on May 31, but will be reviewed and accepted as submitted, so early submission is recommended.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | ID4Africa | identity management