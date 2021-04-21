Iris ID, EyeLock ink new deals, Biosite launches contactless worksite entry solution

Innovations in contactless biometrics continue to impact the access control market as demonstrated by new customer wins for Iris ID and EyeLock. Supply continues to grow as well, with Biosite announcing a new biometric access control solution for construction sites.

Iris ID partners with Merrion Vaults

Iris ID has been selected to provide biometric security for safe deposit boxes from Merrion Vaults, which serves facilities throughout the UK.

Merrion Vaults is replacing its fingerprint biometric systems with iris authentication, in an initiative it says is timely given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The initial customer reaction to the Iris ID readers has been excellent; the customers love it,” says Merrion Vaults Director Seamus Fahy. “It’s a simple, easy process for them to swipe an access card and then look into the reader with nothing to touch. The entire process takes a few seconds to complete. Using the fingerprint reader, customers would forget which finger they registered with or would press too hard or too lightly on the reader. If they couldn’t get access, we’d have to check their names and passwords and then re-register them. It was a hassle.”

Iris iCAM7S readers are integrated with Merrion Vaults’ products, and provide a mirrored interface with color-alignment indicators to guide customers through the authentication process from a distance of up to 15 inches.

“The accuracy, speed and convenience of the Iris ID system are critical for a business that identifies its customers using biometrics,” notes Iris ID VP Mohammed Murad. “Our system also provides another critical layer of security, ensuring only Merrion customers gain access to the vault. No two people, including identical twins, have the same iris patterns.”

Merrion Vaults is planning to open new facilities in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Reading and Bristol, England, and Barcelona, Spain during 2021, with an eventual U.S. expansion in the works.

EyeLock contracted for Egypt’s New Capital City data centers

EyeLock has won a contract to provide biometric access control for the four data center facilities that will be used to control various administrative and smart city processes for the New Capital City of Egypt.

The company’s biometric Portable Template solution will be used to provide highly secure and accurate iris biometric authentication and protect the personally identifiable information (PII) of users.

EyeLock Portable Template is a contactless, two-factor authentication solution that enables templates to be stored on an 8K DESFire EV/EV2 smart access card or a Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled (BLE-enabled) mobile device. During the authentication process, the template is transferred from the card or device to one of EyeLock’s biometric readers. The template is then expunged from the reader.

This method avoids the creation and storage of a biometric database, EyeLock says.

“Data privacy has taken center stage, globally, and our Portable Template solution guarantees that a user’s personally identifiable information is protected and remains private,” comments EyeLock Vice President of International Business Development Marco Emrich. “For organizations that are facing regulatory and infrastructure challenges that prohibit or hinder the use of biometric databases, deploying our Portable Template solution will provide next-level security, with increased convenience and mobility.”

Biosite develops contactless site entry solution

Biosite, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy since its acquisition in early-2020, has developed a new contactless site entry solution based on facial recognition in response to industry demand.

The new Biosite Facial Recognition combines face biometrics with the company’s data workflow to provide workforce data visibility and secure site access. No secondary authentication mechanism is required, and body temperature measurement can be integrated.

Biometric data is stored on a secure, on-site server, as in all Biosite products, and the company says upgrading is a straightforward process for its existing customers.

