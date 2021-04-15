Keyless brings privacy-first biometrics to Microsoft, OneLogin, and Auth0 partnerships

$3 million in additional funding boosts biometric authentication firm’s total to $9.2 million

Keyless announced that it has secured $9.2 million in funding after entering into partnerships with Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C, OneLogin, and Auth0. The collaboration will allow Keyless to become a key driver in the adoption of next-gen technologies such as privacy-first biometric authentication solutions. Keyless has previously partnered with OneLogin to integrate its Keyless Authenticator and Keyless Mobile SDK multi-modal biometric authentication on OneLogin’s identity management platform. The company also entered into a similar partnership with Auth0.

The partnerships allow Keyless to provide privacy-first biometric authentication technology to Microsoft, OneLogin, and Auth0 to help them manage the identities of their clients and employees. The deals also come at an opportune time as the Biometrics Market Report predicts the industry to grow to $68.8 billion by 2025.

Chief Executive Officer at Keyless CEO Andrea Carmignani stated, “Traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) can be cumbersome, expensive to deploy and susceptible to new attack avenues. By partnering with IAM providers, such as Microsoft, Auth0 and OneLogin, we can serve the market’s need with faster and more innovative authentication solutions, that are not only intuitive for users, but offer stronger protection against emerging mobile security and privacy threats.”

Keyless was also able to secure an additional $3 million in funding in their latest extended speed round, boosting the company’s seed to $9.2 million. The funding round was spearheaded by P101 SGR, an Italian venture capital firm and one of Keyless’s largest investors.

“Keyless offers a sophisticated solution that ultimately helps authentication and identity management providers put the user and their privacy first. Embracing biometric technology that utilises a distributed cloud network not only helps organisations eliminate fraud, phishing and account takeover threats, it also ensures that sensitive biometric information is never at risk of being lost, stolen or mishandled,” added Giuseppe Donvito, Partner at P101 SGR.

Article Topics

Auth0 | authentication | biometrics | cybersecurity | funding | identity management | Keyless | Microsoft | multi-factor authentication | OneLogin