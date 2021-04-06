Oz Forensics face biometric liveness detection chosen by Sberbank Kazakhstan

Sberbank Kazakhstan has implemented face biometric liveness from Oz Forensics to protect its web application from biometric spoofing or presentation attacks.

Oz Forensics’ face biometrics have been benchmarked in NIST testing, and implemented it for online onboarding processes, online loans and transaction confirmation by banks in Russia, CIS, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Nowadays to pass identification at the bank is a simple process: just follow the link, turn on the web camera and take a short selfie,” comments Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics. “With the help of the Oz Liveness system, Sberbank Kazakhstan guarantees the reliability and speed of remote biometric authentication. “We are glad that Oz Liveness solution is chosen among others to implement a secure remote authentication procedure in Sberbank Kazakhstan.”

Oz Liveness has been successfully tested to the ISO/IEC 301017-3 presentation attack detection (PAD) standard by iBeta Quality Assurance.

“The updated remote authentication procedure helps to reduce risks and simplify the registration and account opening process, especially during the period of restrictions during the pandemic period,” says SB Sberbank JSC Managing Director for Retail Business Development Amyrkhan Chikanaev. “We selected Oz Forensics solution as the best one suited to our requirements for security, high accuracy in face recognition and simplicity of usage for the end user. The implementation of the Web Liveness procedure does not require preinstallation of the Bank’s mobile application and can be completed from a home laptop or via the bank’s web interface from a mobile phone. The procedure itself takes no more than 5 seconds.”

Sberbank Group acquired a controlling interest in Speech Technology Center from Gazprombank in 2019, giving the parent institution in-house biometrics capabilities.

