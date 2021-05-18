2nd CCTV EXPO

New Delhi, India

July 29 – 30, 2021

CCTV Expo is a specialized exhibition in India for CCTVs, access control, integration systems and security technologies.

The surveillance market in India has increased tremendously over the past decade. The high level security needs of the people have lead to the demand of more refined surveillance equipment.

The Indian government projects to have 100 Smart Cities, which was launched in June 2015. While the cities have been identified and work has started on some of them, there are a lot of underlying aspects that need to be addressed. One of them, according to the Smart Cities Council India, is the need for the growth of video surveillance security in India and development of surveillance standards.

