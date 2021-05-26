Biometrics Institute Congress

Online

October 6th, 13th, 20th and 26th 2021

The Biometrics Institute Congress is the industry gathering for the biometrics community globally. For the past 20 years the institute has been leading the debate about the responsible and ethical use of biometrics in a global and diverse stakeholder community through a balanced discussion.

This event is the opportunity to come together, share knowledge and experiences, discuss new trends and shape the future of this industry responsibly, in a trusted environment.

The Congress will spread across the month of October and will again be held online over four days, consisting of two sessions per day.

Article Topics

best practices | biometrics | Biometrics Institute | conferences | ethics | webinar