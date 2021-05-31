Biometrics Institute launches 2021 industry survey to gauge usage trends

The 2021 survey to get views from industry stakeholders on trends regarding the deployment and use of biometrics has been launched by the Biometrics Institute.

In a blog announcement, the Institute said the activity, which is in its 12th edition this year, seeks to evaluate dynamics in the implementation of biometrics, including which biometric technologies and modalities are being used.

The survey that will collect views from key actors will help provide a clearer understanding of the opportunities and challenges of the biometrics industry especially in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic, while also forming the basis for further research and development, the blog post notes.

The deadline for the submission of views is June 11 and the results will be published by the end of July.

Biometrics Institute says results of the survey will guide the nature of their work in the following twelve months, adding that its members will receive free copies of the final report, while non-members can make a request for an executive summary.

In responses gathered from last year’s survey, it emerged strongly that the coronavirus pandemic was charting a new trajectory for the deployment and use of biometrics. Most of the respondents also agreed that human rights should be a priority in developing biometric technology response solutions.

The results also showed issues of human rights were still a key barrier to the biometrics market expansion.

Meanwhile, early this month, the Biometric Institute in its updated Privacy Guidelines for members, called for more attention to be paid to privacy in cognizance of ongoing changes in technology and legislation.

