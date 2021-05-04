EAB, NIST, eu-LISA workshop presents biometric image quality assessment tool updates

A virtual event organized by the European Association for Biometrics (EAB) and partners to discuss the latest developments on fingerprint biometric image quality assessment software, NFIQ2, is slated for June 15 and 16.

Co-organizers of the event are the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA) and the ISO/IEC JTC1 SC37 working group 3.

NFQI2 is an open-source algorithm developed by the biometric community out of the need to ensure quality in biometric sample assessment, which has evolved in the last two years as OpenSource in GitHub and is now used on many platforms. NIST said it has used NFIQ2 to verify quality feature stability on various operating systems with more than two million fingerprint images.

According to the organizers, a number of topics will be handled in the form of presentations and panel discussions, which will include the current production status for NFIQ2.1, experience from stakeholders and the introduction of training concepts and tools to retrain the NFIQ2 for other fingerprint images than from optical sensors or inked sources.

NFIQ2.1 provides a new command line interface, and a new compliance test to provide biometric image quality scores from 0 to 100.

The workshop comes as NIST says, together with the ISO/IEC JTC1 SC37 Working Group 3, it is looking forward to adapting and promoting the use of NFQI2 for large scale biometric systems.

Attendance for the upcoming event is free but participants are expected to register, and a detailed program will be published subsequently, organizers say.

