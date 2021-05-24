Rank One awarded $250K for face biometrics expansion by Colorado accelerator program

Rank One Computing has received a grant of $250,000 from a state government body to advance its face biometrics technology for mission-critical security and enhanced user experiences.

A joint project between the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Advanced Industries Accelerator Program gave out grants to 36 startups in the State.

Among them is Rank One, which announced earlier this year its facial recognition algorithm had scored accuracy above 90 percent matching masked faces when using either of multiple cameras in the Department of Homeland Security’s 2020 Biometric Technology Rally.

The AI Accelerator Grant program received 119 applications, and heard pitches from 22 companies during May. Dozens of companies and six academic researchers were awarded a total of $8.6 million in grants, including two follow-on grants for companies meeting performance milestones.

“As Colorado begins its recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, support of the economic engines that are the advanced industries is more important than ever,” comments Katie Woslager, senior manager of Advanced Industries in a prepared statement. “These projects expand the Colorado innovation ecosystem, creating jobs, expanding industries and driving investment into the state.”

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | funding | Rank One | research and development