Selfie biometrics customer win, feature, marketplace launch and integration unveiled

Sumsub has announced a customer win for its selfie biometrics and KYC technology, IDnow has introduced NFC scanning for its authentication software, and Shufti Pro has joined SalesForce’s enterprise marketplace, while Accura Scan has integrated its video biometrics with a software suite for banks.

Sumsub face biometrics to speed up fintech onboarding

Sumsub’s selfie biometrics with liveness detection and ID document checks for compliant remote onboarding have been selected by money transfer fintech Spoko.app, to increase its fraud protection and reduce onboarding time to around a minute.

Spoko.app is based in Poland, and has a customer base of half a million users. The app is in intended to provide fee transparency and accessible financial services. The fintech chose Sumsub to help it perform know your customer (KYC) checks and detect fraud to prevent money laundering, while ensuring its compliance with international standards and the local regulations of countries it operates in, now and in the future.

“Spoko.app does a tremendous job by making money transfers possible for millions of people faced with bank account inaccessibility or other financial challenges,” states Sumsub Co-founder Jacob Sever. “We want to support their efforts by making sure their verification procedures are compliant with local and international laws and regulations. This way, Spoko.app can instead focus on reaching more people and markets going forward.”

IDnow introduces NFC scanning for faster biometric authentication

IDnow has launched NFC document scanning for biometric passports and chip-enabled ID cards to make remote identity verification processes faster and easier.

The IDnow AutoIdent app recognizes the proximity of an NFC chip and reads the face biometric and personal information it contains, with integrated privacy protection, and then compares the biometric information to a video selfie, which is also used for a liveness check.

“Through the application of NFC-based RFID chip read out in the IDnow AutoIdent product, you don’t need to compromise, but get the best of both worlds — a high level of security and a convenient onboarding process at high speed,” says IDnow CPO Vikas Seth.

IDnow is also offering the capability to validate the authenticity of the RFID chip-enabled document on a secure server for high security use cases. The new features give banks, insurance providers and other businesses the same level of protection as airport processes, with a well-established method already understood by end users, the company says.

Shufti Pro joins Salesforce AppExchange

Shufti Pro has launched its selfie biometrics and identity verification services for digital KYC and anti money-laundering (AML) screening to Salesforce’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

The launch is expected to help Shufti Pro’s market outreach and global scalability.

“Shufti Pro sees this opportunity as another milestone,” states Shufti Pro CEO Victor Fredung. “We are glad to mark our presence on the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. With the expansion of our services on AppExchange, enterprises can now verify their customers in real-time with confidence. The solution allows organisations to combat fraud while providing an enhanced customer experience.”

“Shufti Pro’s integration is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for global businesses, banks and educational institutions,​” says Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Shufti Pro launched NFC scanning for digital identity documents last month.

Accura Scan video selfie biometrics integrated with financial services suite

Accura Scan is providing its digital KYC services with selfie biometrics and liveness detection to bank and wallet service technology provider Comviva.

Comviva will provide 3D selfie video technology from Accura Scan on its mobiquity platform, which is used by 70 customers in 50 countries according to a company announcement, for secure onboarding and user verification. Accura Scan’s OCR technology will also autofill forms with information from the user’s identity document.

“Accura Scan provides a comprehensive set of digital KYC services which includes document authentication and OCR, face match, identity verification and video KYC,” explains Accura Scan CEO Yasin Patel. “The OCR product improves the user experience by enabling scanning of identity documents to capture required data for KYC, instead of manually typing the information. This, coupled with document authentication, provides a confidence score for the document, and prevents fraud or counterfeit documents getting presented as part of KYC. The face match product uses machine learning capabilities to verify that the user’s picture is same as that in the identity document. Liveness detection, based on artificial intelligence, further strengthens the digital KYC process by ensuring that person is live during the onboarding process.”

