Biometrics expert speakers announced for FIDO Alliance’s “Focus on Europe” summit

EAB to discuss face biometric forensics, Iris ID exhibit at police event

The FIDO Alliance has unveiled the speaker lineup for its upcoming Virtual Authenticate Summit: “Focus on Europe,” which includes speakers from several leading biometrics providers.

The event will take place on June 17 from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time, and will see experts discuss various topics related to the FIDO approach to modern user authentication.

In particular, the companies and their representatives will discuss the state of authentication in Europe in relation to regulations such as PSD2 SCA, eIDAS, and GDPR, together with keynotes specifically related to open banking and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable speakers will include Consult Hyperion COO Steve Pannifer, Keyless Co-Founder and COO Fabian Eberle, and Rolf Lindemann, Vice President of Products at Nok Nok, as well as representatives of Jumio, Thales, and IDnow.

“We are honored to have such an esteemed roster of thought leaders committed to imparting their collective insight, especially as we work together to balance regulatory demands and rapidly evolving user expectations,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director of the FIDO Alliance.

The summit will also see roundtable and panel discussions, as well as a specific session aimed at informing best practices for optimizing strong authentication in user experience.

The FIDO Alliance has also announced its first-ever FIDO Developer Challenge to encourage innovation in passwordless authentication leveraging FIDO standards and technologies.

The event is intended to build on the success of FIDO hackathons in Korea, and will be held in a virtual format. The focus will be implementations of the FIDO2 WebAuthn API.

The entry deadline for the challenge is July 2, 2021, and the winning team will be invited to attend the Seattle Authenticate event in October.

Iris ID announces participation in National Sheriff’s Association

The company confirmed its participation in the event, saying it will showcase its range of products for law enforcement applications

“Rapid and accurate identification of people is a major law enforcement need,” commented Tim Meyerhoff, director of North America at Iris ID.

“There is no room for error when it comes to booking and release of those charged with crimes. And our contactless iris-based biometric systems, the most accurate on the market, are ideal as departments continue battling the COVID-19 virus,” he added.

The Iris ID iCAM 7S series products have already been deployed to be used in the Los Angeles sheriff booking stations.

EAB holds event on forensic facial recognition

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) has announced a lunch event on June 15, at 12:30 pm CEST. Pr. Dr. Didier Meuwly of the The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) and Andra Sirgmets MSc. of the Estonian Forensic Science Institute will share a presentation on “A European perspective for the use of automated face recognition in criminal investigation.”

They will discuss the EU’s “Towards the European Level Exchange of Facial Images“ (TELEFI) project and the recommendations coming out of it.

Free registration is required to attend.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | conferences | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | facial recognition | FIDO Alliance | forensics | Iris ID | law enforcement | webinar