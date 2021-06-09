Canadian digital ID group tops 100 members

The Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) continues to grow rapidly, with new participants pushing its membership past 100 organizations.

Visa and Deloitte have joined the digital identity initiative, along with the country’s most populous city and second-most populous province, along with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

DIACC was launched nearly a decade ago, and delivered its Pan-Canadian Trust Framework last year, with biometrics industry support from SecureKey and Yoti. Acuant joined the group soon after.

“Today, more than ever before, our communities, our businesses, and our citizens are looking to the leaders within the DIACC to help deliver a robust, secure, trusted digital ID ecosystem that works for all Canadians. Our economy depends on it,” states David Nikolejsin, chair of the DIACC Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new cohort of public and private sector members to the DIACC,” says Joni Brennan, DIACC president. “With over 100 members including the government of Canada, provincial governments, municipal governments, financial institutions, telcos, technology companies, consulting companies, SMEs, academic partners, international organizations, and nonprofits, the DIACC is Canada’s largest and most inclusive community of digital ID leaders.”

Sterling Backcheck, the Canadian subsidiary of global background-checking company Sterling, has since joined to further swell DIACC’s ranks to contribute to the development of the country’s digital identity ecosystem.

