Tech-based clothing, smart mirrors and biometrics in every room: our homes in 2071

CEO and Founder of Tech Women Today, Celia Harvey and electric heating company Rointe have revealed their joint forecast that UK homes in 50 years’ time will likely incorporate biometrics in every room, including smart personalised health monitors and appliances which are able to run themselves.

Smart homes are hardly confined to the distant future. The number of people using smart home technology in the UK is expected to surpass 10 million by 2021, and the technology could reach 63 percent of homes by 2025, according to research by Trading Platforms. That would result in UK smart home market growth from just under $5.3 billion last year to $11.9 billion by 2025.

In May the UK government proposed a ban on gas boilers from 2025, which is part of the drive to lower carbon emissions proposed by the International Energy Agency, and petrol and diesel cars will also be banned from 2035. Therefore, a drive toward sustainable technology using sensors to improve efficiency has been picking up pace.

Efficient living

According to the partners, the first feature will be a living room that is able to adapt to individual needs. A centralized unit which connects all rooms for a consolidation of energy consumption data will improve energy efficiency.

“Smart meters will incorporate data from sensor technology embedded in clothing, accessories and furniture. The meters will dynamically adjust based on your personal biometrics, meaning that each room in your home will always be at the optimum temperature to suit your comfort levels, whether that’s staying cool whilst working out in your living room or keeping warm at bedtime,” says Harvey.

Smart heaters are already made by Rointe which help to reduce carbon emissions by automatically adjusting based on individual needs.

Automated appliances

Solar panels could be replaced by roof tiles with solar technology embedded to effectively power the home, whilst other home appliances could switch off when not in use. “Bathrooms could include smart showers that automatically turn on as you enter and mirrors that instantly capture and display relevant information about an individual’s current health state,” says Harvey.

Panic rooms

Homes may be equipped with a biometrically-activated panic room, connected to authorities or law enforcement, which would only be accessible to designated individuals. A smart home system which incorporates home surveillance could add extra protection.

Security

“Each room of the home could be fitted with biometric sensors that detect all movement and recognise when individuals walk into a room, with entry to certain rooms only granted based on approved readings,” explains Harvey. “You could be automatically alerted of any potential hazards, such as a young child entering a room alone, leaking pipes or solar panels not charging. In addition, every person that enters your home could have their biometrics scanned and security checks could automatically be carried out to capture relevant data.”

With thermal cameras even surrounding the property, these features would make the home dramatically more secure.

Rointe developed a detailed report of the specifics of each technology, and where investments are best made in the area.

While these advances are a while away, recent developments in smart home technology and biometrics are paving the way for how the future will look.

