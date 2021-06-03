Voatz and Irisguard mobile biometric applications, Idemia mDL app honored

Secret Double Octopus passwordless technology recognized as best in class

Idemia and Voatz have each been recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards 2021 for their efforts supporting remote digital ID applications.

Idemia received an Honorable Mention for its Mobile ID digital driver’s license app, the Iowa implementation of which recently passed an ISO compliance test for mDLs performed by UL.

Voatz likewise appears on the Honorable Mention list for its biometric remote voting app.

Irisguard nominated for mobile industry award

The shortlist for the 2021 Glomos has been announced at Mobile World Capital (MWC) Barcelona, with Irisguard among five nominees in the ‘Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations’ category.

Irisguard’s nomination recognizes the company’s use of biometric technology “for Covid-safe mobile iris payments enable access to aid for millions.” The company’s Deputy Director Simon Reed says in a Linkedin comment that it is the third year in a row Irisguard has been nominated for a Glomo.

MWC is GSMA’s flagship mobile industry and technology event.

Secret Double Octopus declared best in passwordless enterprise class

Secret Double Octopus has been declared ‘Best in Class for Enterprise Passwordless Authentication’ by analyst firm Aite Group for its efforts to remake authentication without the possibility of user error.

Aite Group says Secret Double Octopus provides its customers with versatility in complex environments, a full passwordless authentication solution, and universal multi-factor authentication capabilities across all platforms and applications, as well as its API gateway and connector.

“Having reached the “best-in-class” position in Aite is the result of years of hard work and an understanding of the current and future authentication needs of real-world enterprise clients,” states Secret Double Octopus Co-founder and CEO Raz Rafaeli. “Secret Double Octopus sees its mission to deliver enterprise-grade authentication security while keeping a seamless and universal user experience.”

