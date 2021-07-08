Apiture selects Enacomm to deliver voice biometrics for online banking

Fostering conversational AI applications in fintech

Enacomm recently announced a new partnership with Apiture to bring voice biometrics to financial institutions around the U.S.

Following the beginning of the new collaboration, Apiture’s users will have access to Enacomm’s voice biometric and interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities.

The integration will not only enable a more secure form of authentication but will also improve customer experience by introducing compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home digital assistants, according to the announcement.

For context, the IVR system is part of the Enacomm Financial Suite (EFS), a comprehensive platform offering both voice and finger biometric authentication options.

EFS is specifically designed to combat online fraud by delivering strong authentication and a simple user experience.

The platform’s capabilities will now be available to Apiture’s customers in the U.S.

“Both ENACOMM and Apiture are advancing the enormous benefits of open banking through open APIs,” explained Michael Boukadakis, CEO of Enacomm.

“Apiture and ENACOMM teaming up epitomizes a synergistic partnership — and community financial institutions will benefit most through greater accessibility to affordable leading-edge technologies that build a modern, complete customer experience,” Boukadakis added.

Enacomm’s partnership with Apiture follows a streak of collaborations the company has entered into in the first half of 2021. In January, the firm partnered with workforce solutions provider BLM Technologies, and in March with fintech expert IDmission.

More recently, Enacomm has launched its Financial Suite with IVR app to Finastra’s FusionStore, partnered with REDi on biometric fraud control, and signed a new contract with contact center partner DialAmerica.

