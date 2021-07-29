Credit unions adopt biometrics from Access Softek, Enacomm and Nuance

Face, fingerprint, and voice recognition for the financial sector

Financial services solutions provider Access Softek has recently unveiled two separate biometrics partnerships.

The first one, with Enacomm, will see Access Softek provide Enacomm’s customers with its entire digital banking suite. This includes online and mobile banking, biometric authentication solutions, fraud prevention, video chat, and wealth management.

Access Softek will also refer its banks and credit unions to Enacomm’s voice biometrics and solutions for customer self-service, including intelligent interactive voice response (IVR), as well as conversational voice banking.

The second deal is a renewal of an existing relationship with customer Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU).

Thanks to the new contract, GLCU’s access to Access Softek’s mobile banking solution will be extended to include access to the firm’s Orpheus Online Banking, Biometric Authentication Manager (BAM), and Conversational Banking solutions. BAM offers various biometric identification options, including facial recognition and fingerprint biometric scanning. Access Softek’s Conversational Banking includes a chatbot, live chat, agent advisor, and video chat options to help members connect with their credit union from anywhere.

Credit unions are a key market for Access Softek. Back in 2015, the company entered a collaboration with Mountain America Credit Union, and more recently, with Commonwealth One Federal Credit Union.

Nuance partners with Wings Financial Credit Union

Following the beginning of the partnership, the union, which is reportedly the largest in Minnesota, will deploy Nuance Communications’ Intelligent Engagement platform and Gatekeeper voice biometrics.

The first tool provides 24-hours a day virtual assistant capabilities, intuitive transitions across communications channels, and full-context information for service representatives. Gatekeeper is an AI-powered biometric platform capable of reportedly verifying users in seconds using more than a thousand physical and behavioral factors.

The new collaboration is aimed at improving WFCU’s customer service, as well as adding an extra layer of protection against fraud.

“Wings Financial is part of an innovative group of organizations that recognizes the value of voice biometrics and conversational AI solutions to drive growth and delight customers,” explained Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager, Enterprise Division, at Nuance.

“[They] care deeply about their members’ security, convenience, and experience. We are proud to support them with our cutting-edge AI solutions.”

Article Topics

Access Softek | AI | banking | biometrics | Enacomm | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | Nuance Communications | voice biometrics