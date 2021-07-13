Kaizen Secure Voiz voice biometrics, passive liveness detection chosen for contact centers

Contact center service provider Invita Bahrain has selected voice biometrics from Kaizen Secure Voiz for identity verification, speech authorization, speech analytics and digit recognition for passcode entry.

KSV’s voice biometrics protect Invita customers against identity theft and fraud, while delivering an improved customer experience, the companies say. The integration simplifies and secures the entire transaction lifecycle for business and consumers, Invita says.

“Today’s consumers are transacting in a digital-first world, and they expect to trust technology to keep them safe against burgeoning threats. Identity verification has never been more relevant,” comments Rahul Bhalla, CEO of Invita. “Rapid advances in artificial intelligence are enabling novel forms of fraud, which means technologies like those pioneered by KSV are critical in this fight.”

KSV also says its passive biometric liveness detection, combined with its AI-powered digit recognizer, eliminates actions which could be mimicked with deepfake technology.

“Consumers want an easy, frictionless experience. We are proud to join forces with INVITA to scale our leading voice biometrics, liveness detection technologies,” states Ashok Krish, CEO of KSV. “This move accelerates our vision to be the industry’s centre of excellence to fight fraud more seamlessly without inconveniencing customers.”

KSV was recently identified as a key player in the voice biometrics market in a forecast that the modality will generate $3.9 billion in revenue by 2026.

