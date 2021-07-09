Oracle alleges NEC America distributed biometric application with unauthorized database

Demands $7M from law enforcement solution revenues

NEC Corporation of America owes Oracle $7 million for an alleged breach of contract related to a law enforcement biometrics system, Law360 reports.

Third-party companies on the Oracle PartnerNetwork are authorized to copy Oracle Database and distribute it to their customers as long as they enter into a distribution agreement with Oracle, according to the complaint.

Oracle alleges NEC America both distributed Oracle Database outside of such an agreement, and failed to report some distributions to Oracle.

Under its agreement as a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, NEC America was audited by Oracle in late-2019, which turned up unauthorized distributions of the Database and related programs with its Integra-ID 5 biometric application to law enforcement users, the plaintiff says.

Integra-ID is a multimodal biometric identification system.

Oracle claims to have informed NEC America about the audit results in October, requesting payment for the additional licenses, and then when a proscribed timeframe expired in January, that the unresolved audit dispute amounted to a breach of contract. A communication in March informed NEC America that it was being ejected from the Oracle PartnerNetwork, and other agreements were being terminated.

