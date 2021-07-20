Suprema ID supplies fingerprint biometric modules for new BioRugged handheld device range

Suprema ID is providing the fingerprint biometric modules for a new line of BioRugged mobile identification kits in a continuation of a successful long-standing partnership, the companies have announced.

The new range of mobile handheld biometric devices from BioRugged includes the RUGGBO 21 Lite, RUGGBO 31 Lite, RUGGBO 20R, RUGGBO 30 RS, BioWolf 8R, and BioWolf 10R, each of which integrates either the BM-Slim2, BM-Slim2S, or BM-Slim3 fingerprint module from Suprema ID. The devices are expected to be used for digital know your customer (KYC) checks and SIM registrations, as well as enrollment and verification to biometric national ID, electoral, healthcare, border control and other systems.

“The Suprema ID BioMini Slim 2 and 3 modules are slim and FBI/PIV certified, two features BioRugged appreciates when designing and manufacturing portable devices. On the client’s side, there are many benefits to a portable and low-power-consuming device like cheaper freight, smaller batteries, and increased end-user acceptance,” a representative of Suprema ID told Biometric Update in an email.

“BioRugged has walked a long road with Suprema ID over the last 10 years, by not only being a customer to Suprema but also a development/testing partner for new products,” the rep continues. “The relationship is bidirectional with both companies assisting each other to gain market share with innovative, tough, cost-competitive products. It’s not only each technical teams work closely along, but sales and business development also interact at least weekly to discover, follow and develop joint opportunities.”

“Suprema ID and BioRugged have a long and successful partnership,” adds Hof Retief, COO of BioRugged, “Suprema’s FAP20 and FAP30 modules are very popular with our customers.”

Suprema ID recently added an African regional sales representative to expand the reach of its biometric technology on the continent.

