Age Verification: Determining age using facial features
Can we accurately estimate a person’s age without referring to personal documents? To what accuracy can we do this, and what tools can we use?
This whitepaper by ICU Intelligent Identification looks at how accurately estimating a person’s age from just looking at their face is a very challenging task and how technology can help support those who need to perform this task everyday in order to protect children from accessing age restricted goods.
