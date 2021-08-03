Idemia’s facial recognition accuracy confirmed as solution maintains top ranking in NIST FRVT

Idemia’s 1:N face biometric algorithm has again taken the number one spot on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT).

According to an announcement by Idemia National Security Solutions (NSS), a business unit of Idemia, the test results showed a correct identification accuracy of 99.5 percent at a false positive identification rate of 0.1 percent when searching a dataset of 1.6 million visa border images.

Per the announcement, Idemia has maintained the number one spot in the NIST FRVT ranking since March, and this time around, its facial recognition technology was tested against over 75 systems and 281 entries.

Idemia’s performance across all categories during the test has been interpreted as proof of its ability to develop non-biased solutions in terms of gender, ethnicity and age, while also highlighting the trustworthiness of the biometric algorithm at the level of government or consumer use, according to the company’s release.

NIST said at the end of the test that Idemia’s algorithm had no “detectable biases” — a characteristic which the company says strengthens its sustained position as a verified leader in biometrics and fair facial recognition technology.

Idemia National Security Solutions CEO Andrew Boyd said that the NIST test results this year reflect the increasing foothold of their solution in the facial recognition technology market.

“The NIST testing and rankings thus far in 2021 continue to highlight the stronghold Idemia has as a leader in facial recognition technology. Our algorithms consistently deliver accurately and reliably, supporting our government partners and showcasing not only the innovative solutions being brought forth by IDEMIA, but our overall commitment to excellence in perfecting this critical technology,” said Boyd.

