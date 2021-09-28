BIO-key launches FIDO2 MFA keys with fingerprint biometrics

Pitches expanded use cases list for new devices

A line of cryptographic security keys for FIDO2 multi-factor authentication has been launched to immediate availability by BIO-key, including one model with fingerprint biometrics.

All of the cryptographic keys support FIDO2, FIDO U2F and WebAuthN standards, and provide an option for FIPS 140-2 certified biometrics. They also work with BIO-key PortalGuard, and can be used to implement passwordless workflows, the company says.

The BIO USB-C security key features on-device FIDO2 security keys secured with fingerprint biometrics, or customers can choose a centrally-secured remote biometric authenticator with BIO-keys identity-bound biometrics, according to the announcement. The other 5 models variously feature USB-A, USB-C or Lightning connectivity, and in two cases NFC connectivity.

“Customers want choices, not limitations, when implementing multi-factor authentication for their workforce and consumer users,” said BIO-key Chairman and CEO Michael DePasquale. “Adding new FIDO2 security keys to our solutions set expands the already unmatched breadth of strong authentication methods we make available to our customers, providing them a competitively-priced alternative to single-choice hardware vendors.”

Fingerprint devices recommended for wider range of use cases

BIO-key is seeing new use cases for a pair of fingerprint biometric devices it released earlier in 2021. The company has added military and border control processes to the list of applications it recommends its Pocket10 biometric scanner for, and is now pitching its MobilePOS Pro for microfinance, SIM registration, and inventory management projects.

The BIO-key Pocket10 fingerprint scanner provides FBI-certified Mobile ID FAP 50 and 10-print Live Scan biometric data capture. On its launch earlier this year, the Pocket10 was pitched by BIO-key as well-suited to biometric enrollment to national ID programs, background check submissions, and law enforcement purposes.

Similarly, the BIO-key MobilePOS Pro, launched in August, was developed with banking, commercial and healthcare applications in mind.

