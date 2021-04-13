BIO-key launches two new biometric fingerprint scanners for enhanced authentication security

BIO-key has added new devices to its line of fingerprint scanners to give its enterprise and government customers new form factors and USB connection options for secure and convenient biometric authentication services.

The new Pocket10 is a FAP 50 fingerprint scanner certified by Nigeria’s NIMC and India’s Standardisation (sic) Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate. It can enroll ten fingerprints in a compact, pocket-sized form factor, BIO-key says, for highly mobile enrollment capabilities to support national biometric ID programs, background check submissions, and law enforcement.

The USB-C version of the company’s SidePass and SideSwipe biometric scanners provide an affordable scanner option for use as Windows Hello accessories.

The move also addresses the desire by users to replace outdated security methods provided by password-based authentication with biometric options such as fingerprints which are faster, more secure and convenient, as noted by a recent report from Raconteur. The analysis firm forecasts the global biometrics market to rise from $22 billion in 2021 to $55 billion in 2027.

The combination of BIO-key’s platform and hardware options gives its customers and partners access to flexible, cost-effective, and secure solutions for system access by employees, customers and partners, no matter where they work from, the company says.

Kimberly Johnson, VP of Products at BIO-key, said the new low-cost and high-quality biometric scanners will enable faster and smoother workflows for customers.

“Not only are these scanners secure and more convenient than passwords, tokens and phone factors for the end user, they are easily integrated into customers’ existing security solutions and align with our WEB-key and PortalGuard IDaaS platform. BIO-key continues to lead the industry by providing the most advanced and secure biometric product offerings to a broad range of customers and partners,” said Johnson.

BIO-key’s software is scanner-independent and allows customers to mix and match any of over 40 supported fingerprint scanners in order to deliver a secure biometric experience, according to the announcement.

A Kenya-based cyber security solutions provider was recently added to BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner Program in Africa with the aim of selling its PortalGuard cloud-based Identity as a Service and its biometric hardware and software solutions in East Africa.

